A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car ended up in a ditch in a village near York last night (Thursday).
The collision happened on Intake Lane in Acaster Malbis and emergency services, including police, firefighters and paramedics, were called to the scene at around 11.20pm.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said traffic was controlled in the area while officers attended the scene and the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was freed from the car by firefighters.
They added that the man was taken to hospital as a precaution and has since been discharged.
The road was cleared at around 12.30am today (Friday).
The police spokesperson confirmed that man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of driving while alcohol level above limit and remains in custody at this time.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "A single vehicle appeared to have lost control and land in a ditch,"
They said that crews managed to rescue a man using lighting, a triple extension ladder and a working platform, Anyone who witnessed the collision or the events surrounding it is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12200098734.
Comments are closed on this article.