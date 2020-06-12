A CAR ended up in a ditch in a village near York last night (Thursday).

The collision happened on Intake Lane in Acaster Malbis.

Both Tadcaster crews were called to the crash at around 11.25pm.

"A single vehicle appeared to have lost control and land in a ditch," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

They added that crews managed to rescue a male using lighting, a triple extension ladder and a working platform,

The male was then handed over to paramedics.