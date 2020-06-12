FIREFIGHTERS were called out to reports of a fire at a property in York city centre last night (Thursday).
Crews from York and Huntington attended the incident on Peter Lane after it was reported at around 11.15pm.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crews discovered that a fire had gone out before they arrived and was located in the fuse board.
Crews investigated the fuse board using a thermal imaging camera, then disconnected the electricity supply, the service added.
Advice was given to the occupant.
