A MAIN road through York city centre remains closed for a second day.
Gillygate was shut to traffic by police on Wednesday night after a burst water pipe erupted through the road surface and pavement close to Wackers fish and chip restaurant.
Homes and businesses nearby were left without water until about 2.30pm yesterday when Yorkshire Water restored supplies.
Work continues today to repair the damage to the road surface.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment