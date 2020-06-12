YORK Designer Outlet has revealed details of how it plans to reopen from lockdown next Monday while protecting the safety of customers and staff.
It says it will open under reduced opening hours from 10am to 6pm each day, and the East and West entrances will be temporarily closed to help the centre manage visitor numbers whilst adhering to social distancing and safety measures.
"On arrival at York Designer Outlet, please use the North and South Entrances to access the Centre," it advises customers. "Please follow the directional signage and observe the queuing system outside individual stores."
It says the Food Quarter upstairs will re-open on Monday, but with eateries and cafes offering takeaway-only services.
"Our toilet facilities including baby changing are open, however, our children’s play area remains closed in accordance with government guidelines," it says.
" The safety and welfare of our customers, brand partners and employees remain paramount and our re-opening is subject to any further Government regulations and guidelines. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates accordingly.
"Good hygiene is key to minimising the spread of this virus, so we are increasing cleaning in public areas and providing hand sanitisers throughout the centre."
The centre urges customers to respect social distancing and keep a distance of 2metres from each other and recommends them to wear face coverings and use contactless payment options if possible.
