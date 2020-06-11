FREE parking has been extended for a month in a Norht Yorkshire town.

At the start of the Coronavirus pandemic Selby District Council followed government guidance and made its car parks free for key workers, essential shopping, and community volunteers.

From Monday June 15 more businesses in the Selby district will be reopening as the government urges more non-essential businesses and people who are unable to work from home to return to work.

As part of the Council’s support for businesses and key workers, free parking in all council-run car parks is to be extended for an additional four weeks from June 19 to support key workers, businesses, residents and visitors who are shopping in the district.

The news comes as shops in York get set to reopen and are calling on City of York Council to create more free parking.

Leader of Selby District Council, Councillor Mark Crane, said. “At the beginning of the pandemic we made all our car parks free. This was to support key workers and residents when making essential visits such as food shopping or attending medical appointments.

“The government guidance means more businesses will be reopening, and more people will be returning to the workplace. As this happens, we also expect more people to visit the districts town centres.

“Extending free parking in council car parks is one of the ways in which we’re supporting local businesses and residents. We’ve also been working with North Yorkshire County Council and North Yorkshire Police to ensure our town centres are safe for shoppers.

“This continues to be a very difficult time, especially for businesses. I encourage people to shop locally and use Selby district’s businesses where they can. I would also remind residents and workers to follow government and public health guidelines where possible and maintain social distancing when using our car parks”.