AS lockdown eases and the housing market gets back on its feet in York - the most expensive and cheapest properties on the market have been revealed.

The priciest home currently for sale in the city would set you back a cool £1.5 million, while the cheapest bargain would cost just £80,000.

Regulated property buyers Good Move say the average value of a home in York currently stands at £307,521.

Ross Counsell, director at Good Move, said: “It’s interesting to see how properties in York have increased in value by 3.86 per cent with the average sale price now at £307,521, despite the impact the pandemic has had on the economy and therefore the housing market.

“As the housing market has now re-opened its doors, we expect to see a continuous increase in the average price of properties across the York area."

The five most expensive properties for sale in York (all pictures sourced from Zoopla):

Five bed detached house - St Martins Lane, York YO1: Guide price £1,500,000

"A handsome listed period townhouse, recently refurbished and reconfigured to provide very well appointed and deceptively spacious accommodation boasting fabulous natural light levels and contrasting views of the city.

"There are numerous versatile living spaces, a fabulous kitchen/breakfast room and five good sized bedrooms, including a further guest bedroom/snug on the lower ground floor, with an adjoining games room and utility area."

Four bed flat - The Residence, Bishopthorpe Road, York YO23: £1,385,000

"The flagship property of this stunning development. The penthouse is the largest apartment on the development measuring approximately 3000 sq ft on the fourth and fifth floors at the south west end of the development.

"The property has the added benefit of an terrace to two sides enjoying panoramic views across open countryside as well as York Racecourse."

Eight bed property - The Avenue, York YO30: Guide price £1,298,000

"Wonderful Grade II renovated house in Clifton on a broad, tree-lined area just outside the city walls in one of York’s most prestigious areas."

Three bed flat - Ryedale House, 58-60 Piccadilly, York YO1: £1,250,000

"A top floor apartment of Ryedale House with full height, fully glazed glass to glass corners giving uninterrupted views of Clifford's Tower and the Minster."

Four bed detached house - Esplanade Mews, Peckitt Street, York YO1: Guide price £1,200,000

"One of just four newly constructed houses, this four bedroom town house enjoys the most dramatic river views and stunning modern interiors."

The five cheapest properties for sale in York (all pictures sourced from Zoopla):

One bed flat - Vyner House, Front Street, Acomb, York YO24: £80,00

"A first floor apartment in the popular retirement complex of Vyner House. With close proximity to all local amenities and transport links. The accommodation with double glazing and electric heating comprises of entrance hall, lounge, kitchen, bedroom and modern shower room. The complex has the advantage of a communal lounge, gardens and laundry."

One bed flat - Rathmell Hall, George Hudson Street, York YO1: Guide price: £84,000

"The studio, situated right in the heart of York, is cosy, stylish and well connected. It is about five minutes walking distance to York train station, 10 minutes to York Minster and eight minutes to Clifford's Tower. The University of York is just 15 minutes by bike or busses run approximately every 10 minutes. York St John University can be reached by bike in six minutes."

One bed flat - Sturdee Grove, Fossway, York YO31: £90,000

"A shared ownership retirement property for the over 55s. This lovely one bedroom ground floor home is set to the East of York and is well placed for access to York city centre as well as good transport links and local amenities."

One bed property - Vyner House, Acomb YO24: Offers over £90,000

"This lovely one bedroom apartment is situated in this popular over 55s development in the heart of Acomb, just a stones throw from the vibrant hustle and bustle of eclectic mix of Acomb shops.

"Positioned on the first floor, this property briefly comprise: Entrance hallway, lounge with open access to the kitchen, double bedroom and bathroom. Externally there are beautifully maintained communal gardens and residents parking."

One bed flat - Buckingham Street, York, North Yorkshire YO1: £90,000

"A first floor apartment for people aged 55 and over. The apartment is situated in a sought after location within the city walls, benefitting from double glazing and electric heating.

"The apartment is set within communal grounds and also benefits from a communal parking area. The property is to be sold on a shared ownership basis, with the share being 50 per cent of the open market value."