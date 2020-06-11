THERE have been no further confirmed cases of coronavirus in the York area recorded over the last 24 hours.
The latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that there are still 462 cases in the City of York Council area, as there has been for the last week now.
However, in the North Yorkshire County Council area there has been a rise of two confirmed cases, taking the total to 1,330.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire area there have also been no new confirmed cases as the total remains at 937.
In the UK, there have been 291,409 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 156,018 of these in England.