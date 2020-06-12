ELECTRICAL retailer Currys PC World is launching a tech support hub for customers.

Staff will be on hand from Monday to give technical advice and help solve any problems.

Customers will also be able to safely recycle old tech for free when brought to the store. For the first three days, the place of purchase will not matter.

Colleagues will also offer support with exchanges, repairs and returns. The retailer has extended its returns policy to cover items bought in-store up to March 24, accepting valid returns until July 6.

Limited numbers of customers will be allowed in at one time, with a one-way system and markings to keep people at least two metres apart.

There will be safety screens at checkouts and service desks, with contactless payment encouraged. There will also be increased cleaning and sanitising of trolleys, handrails and products, with protective equipment for colleagues who need it, alongside plenty of anti-bacterial gel dispensers

During the three days, helping consumers with tech queries will be prioritised. From Thursday, June 18, the 131 open stores will move to the normal Currys PC World offering.