THERE have been no further coronavirus (Covid-19) related deaths within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust recorded over the last 24 hours.
The latest figures from NHS England confirm that the number of deaths within the trust remains at 211, for the third day running.
There have been a further 18 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further 83 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 27,790.
Patients were aged between 26 and 102 years old, and all had known underlying health conditions.
The families of those that have sadly passed have been informed.