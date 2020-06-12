A YORK headteacher has created a video showing the extraordinary measures taken throughout his school to keep pupils socially distanced when many start returning next Monday as the lockdown eases.

The video shows scores of yellow and black plastic strips laid across pavements and corridors at Huntington School, and desks spaced in isolation across classrooms, to try to ensure pupils stay two metres from each other at all times.

Headteacher John Tomsett says in the video that he is aware how "odd and strange" the measures might seem, and how one might claim they were "quite extreme" but they were what the Government had told schools to do and essential to ensure the virus wasn’t passed between pupils.

“When three or four hundred people a day are dying of Covid-19 infections, we have to do everything we possibly can to ensure that infections rates are kept to a minimum,” he said. "We cannot afford to be a place where the virus spreads.

“It’s really important we get all the safety mechanisms right and all the procedures are really clear for all our students.”

The video shows portable hand washing stations at which each pupil will be expected to queue and wash, and shows how rooms have been specially converted, for example the 6th Year common room which has become a classroom for 15 Year 10s. “It looks quite different from how it usually looks,” said Mr Tomsett.

He said two metre distancing was crucial: “It really is a matter of life and death. We still have a high infection rate in this country and the Government’s advice is to set up rooms like this.”

Mr Tomsett stressed that the school had never closed during the pandemic with, for example, 40 students coming in one day earlier this week, but a wider reopening would start on Monday when Year 10 students would start attending in quarter year groups, with each child in school one morning a week for the next four weeks, leaving school at 12.15pm.

Year 12 students would begin on June 22, again in quarter year groups, going one afternoon a week for four weeks, with one lesson per A level. The video is at https://vimeo.com/426805046