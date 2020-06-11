A YELLOW warning has been issued for heavy rain in North Yorkshire, which could cause flooding to homes and businesses.
The Met Office warning runs from 4pm today until 2pm tomorrow and says a spell of heavy rain may bring surface water flooding and affect travel, with a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater with homes and businesses flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
It says there is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads and spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer.
There is also a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services as well as road closures and a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.
The rain comes after York and North Yorkshire have seen one of the driest, warmest and sunniest springs on record and may come as a relief to some farmers and gardeners worried about their parched land.
There should be drier and warmer weather by Sunday, with temperatures up into the low 20s.
