A TRIATHLETE from York brought together runners across the world to help boost the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Drew Mitchell inspired a network of friends from different countries to run 10k every day last month in a bid to raise £10,000.

Their Every May Day 10k Challenge saw each participant cover at least 310km in 31 days, together raising £10,813 to support the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Drew, who launched the Triathlon Bikes shop in Walmgate earlier this year and is an Ironman and British Triathlon coach, said it had been a joint effort to stay fit, healthy, socially connected and to raise funds.

“The outpouring of global solidarity and support sparked by this shared challenge has been phenomenal,” he said.

The runners joined in from countries including England, Scotland, Norway, Spain, Poland, United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Singapore, Thailand, Japan, Australia, Canada and USA.

The donation will support the WHO’s work, supporting countries to prevent, detect, and respond to the pandemic.

WHO are working with partners, to track and understand the spread of the virus; to ensure patients get the care they need and frontline workers get essential supplies; and to accelerate research and development of a vaccine.

Doug Irvine, one of eight runners taking part in Singapore, said it had been ‘awesome’ to see the running routes of his fellow global runners throughout the effort.

The group kept their supporters updated by posting daily pictures of their routes on their Crowdfunding page.