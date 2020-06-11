ONE of the Boots Pharmacy stores in York city centre is set to close later in the year.
The Boots store in the Coppergate Centre will close in late August, a spokesperson for Boots UK has confirmed.
The spokesperson said: "At Boots UK, we continually review our store locations to make sure they are where our customers need us most. It is never a decision we take lightly when looking to close a store. With this in mind, we can confirm that we are closing the Boots store on Coppergate Walk in York towards the end of August."
All of the affected colleagues have been informed and Boots are working with them to discuss job options elsewhere within Boots stores.
Although this store is set to close, the Boots store in Coney Street will remain open and is around an eight minute walk away.
The Press have asked Boots UK on the situation with the store in Kings Square.
