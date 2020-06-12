The recent consultation on a new station for Haxby was a masterclass in political spin ( The Press, June 10).
The online questionnaire was comprised of a handful of leading questions which encouraged only positive responses (who is not going to vote for better transport connectivity?).
Only the Station Road option was presented with no mention of the fact that, each way, only one (or at best, two) trains per hour will stop (there will be no frequent shuttle service).
There was also no mention of local traffic impacts on adjacent level crossings, local residents and a nearby primary school.
I would also guess that a significant proportion of the 1,000 people who voted in favour of the scheme live in neighbouring settlements and would see only benefits from driving into an already congested Haxby, parking up (on former allotments) and catching a train.
David Farnsworth,
Old Orchard,
Haxby