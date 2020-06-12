Christian Vassie (Letters, June 10) makes eminently fair points about the ‘I can’t breathe’ protests around the world, racism, and the appalling iniquities of the slave trade.
Nevertheless, I share the misgivings of Trevor Phillips, former Chairman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, who wrote recently: “dancing around the symbolic corpse of a long-dead slave trader or even a Victorian prime minister... will never bring about meaningful change.”
He is right. To overcome racism we need to concentrate on the here and now. The controversy over slave traders of the past, their statues and memorials cannot ever be resolved this side of eternity.
The sensitivities are extreme, important and understandable but where do you stop? One of the iconic symbols of English history at least was Queen Elizabeth I. The first recorded slave ship to land black African slaves in the New World was one of hers, the Jesus of Lubeck. She had made it available to Sir John Hawkins and given him permission to transport black Africans there ‘with their consent’ – a condition that he signally failed and doubtless never intended to observe. Elizabeth was seemingly furious when he returned and she learnt what he had done – until that is, she discovered how profitable it was and thereafter she joined in his slave trading, effectively as a partner. Are we to airbrush the first Elizabeth out of our history and make our present Queen Elizabeth I? Many things need to be done, and urgently, but tilting at windmills is not one of them.
Tony Lawton.
The Old Rectory, Skelton, York
