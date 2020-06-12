Christian Vassie (Letters, June 10) makes eminently fair points about the ‘I can’t breathe’ protests around the world, racism, and the appalling iniquities of the slave trade.

Nevertheless, I share the misgivings of Trevor Phillips, former Chairman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, who wrote recently: “dancing around the symbolic corpse of a long-dead slave trader or even a Victorian prime minister... will never bring about meaningful change.”