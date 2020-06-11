A KOREAN War veteran who was awarded the Military Medal for “superb gallantry in hand to hand fighting” received a surprise and welcome gift in the post this week.

The package sent to Pocklington resident Denis Husband from the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War Commemoration Committee contained packets of face masks, and a letter of thanks to the 87-year-old.

The letter included these heartfelt wishes: “We are especially concerned about the wellbeing of you who dedicated your youth to protecting the Republic of Korea.

“In this regard, we have prepared a token of appreciation. This can never match with the warm hands you extended to us, but we hope this will help you overcome the current crisis.”

At a time when Denis and his wife Phyllis are self-isolating during this global pandemic of coronavirus, it means that they will both feel a bit safer if they want to venture out soon.

Denis was touched by this kind gesture.

He said: “It was a surprise, and it’s appreciated. It shows after 70 years they still think about us.”

Thirty thousand masks have been sent out to British Korean War veterans and bereaved families across the UK by post as part of a project to commemorate the 70th Anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War on June 25, 1950.

Denis fought alongside UN troops to prevent Chinese and North Korean forces invading South Korea.

He started his National Service in 1951, joining the East Yorkshire Regiment at 18.

After transferring to the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment, Denis was sent to South Korea and fought in the Battle of The Hook in 1952.

The “Dukes” held their position as artillery shells fell and hundreds of Chinese troops stormed The Hook. The all-night battle saw the regiment lose 20 men, with 86 wounded. About 250 Chinese were killed and 800 wounded.

Denis was awarded his Military Medal in 1954 at Buckingham Palace.