A SUPERMARKET chain with stores in York and Malton is extending its 10 per cent off offer for all NHS staff to support them through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Morrisons, which has stores in Foss Islands and Acomb in York as well as Malton, is extending the 10 per cent discount for NHS workers to the end of September.

The discount was first introduced in April and aims to support the 1.5 million NHS staff through the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

David Potts, Morrisons Chief Executive said: “This discount is our thank you to all those working in the National Health Service at this very difficult time.

“We are giving them our full support and gratitude as they continue to care for and support the nation during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

How can I claim this offer?

If you work as a health worker for the NHS, you claim this offer by simply presenting a valid form of ID to checkout staff. You’ll then receive the 10 per cent discount on your shopping bill in Morrisons stores nationwide.

Other initiatives to help NHS workers

This discount comes after several other initiatives have been introduced by the supermarket company to support NHS staff during the crisis.

One such measure is their NHS Shopping Hour. This is an hour at the start of every day during which Morrisons stores nationwide allow exclusive access to NHS workers.

The scheme was put in place to ensure NHS staff can find the essential groceries they need before starting their shifts.

Additionally, Morrisons runs a click and collect food box service called ‘NHS Food Boxes’, which supplies food to hospital car parks.

This gives busy NHS staff easy access to essential groceries, and fits in with their increasingly demanding work schedules.