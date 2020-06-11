THE team from a York plant nursery came to the rescue after thieves stole rose bushes planted in memory of loved ones in a York garden of rest.

Locals discovered on April 28 that 12 established rose bushes had been taken from the garden of rest at St Nicholas Church in Wigginton, each of which had special meaning to the person who planted it in memory of a lost loved one. Each one had a name tag which were taken off and discarded.

Wigginton resident Richard Atkinson, of Canterbury Close, said whoever did it must have done it in the dead of night as during the daytime the area often has people visiting the plots.

He said: "This heartless crime has caused much consternation in the community of Wigginton and beyond.

"It is hard to believe that anyone could do this as also each of the bushes stolen had name tags attached which were discarded.

"Showing incredible community spirit we had several offers of help from local people and Country Gardens York came forward to replace all of the stolen bushes and also some others that had died completely free of charge.

"The replacement roses were planted on Tuesday and the church would like to thank Charlie and Lyndsey for this generous offer and this just goes to show that in these troubled times the community has come together to support each other in so many ways."

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called by staff at St Nicholas Church in Wigginton, reporting that roses had been stolen from the garden area some time in the week before April 28.

"Anyone with any information about the theft can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference NYP-28042020-0226."