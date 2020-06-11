A WOMAN arrested in connection with an incident in which a dog was allegedly kicked and its owner spat at and racially abused, has been released on bail.
Police are appealing for information as their inquiries continue.
The 51-year-old woman was arrested yesterday, Wednesday, in connection with the attack on a man and his dog which took place on Hob Moor on Tuesday.
She was arrested on suspicion of racially-aggravated assault and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal - as well as on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and possession of class B drugs.
The suspect has been released on bail.
Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1692 Hodge or PC 41 Ellison. You can also email 001692@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or 000041@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
