A NORTH Yorkshire bird of prey centre reopens next week.

The National Centre for Birds of Prey in Helmsley reopens to the public on Monday (June 15).

The centre has been closed throughout the lockdown, but is reopening after the Government easing of restrictions on zoos and wildlife parks.

On their website, the centre says: "We have taken a number of precautions to make your visit safe and enjoyable.

"We are going cash free. You can pay with most credit/debit cards – contactless too. There’s no minimum spend.

"To help with social distancing, we have instigated a largely one-way system around the centre. It is fully signed and we’ll give you a map to help too.

"There are disinfectant hand-wash stations around the centre.

"We have regular disinfectant cleans in the toilets.

"As required under legislation – the indoor flying area, Christmas Tree Cottage and the cafe are closed for the time being. However there’s hot and cold drinks in the shop and loads of picnic tables. There are also plenty of takeaways in Helmsley.

"Like all zoos we we were forced to close for nearly 3 months to help stop the spread of coronavirus."

