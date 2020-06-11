HOMES and businesses in part of York city centre are without water after a major pipe burst.



On Twitter, resident Barrie Stephenson said: "No water supply this morning - no warning we’d be cut off so nothing stored up."



Pictures: Maxine Gordon

It follows a pipe burst about half way down Gillygate which caused water to erupt through the road surface and displace paving slabs close to Wackers Fish and Chip restaurant last night.



The road remains closed to traffic and Yorkshire Water say they are on the scene and hope to have supplies back on as soon as possible.