YORK'S Gillygate has been closed this evening by a burst water main, police say.

North Yorkshire Police tweeted that motorists using the street, which is part of York Inner Ring Road, should take an alternative route.

First York tweeted that its Service 1, 5/5A and 6 buses were being diverted because of the burst.

It tweeted: "Services 1, 5, 5A will divert via Rougier St, Stonebow, Lord Mayors Walk for rest of the evening.

"Stops not served - Theatre Royal, and Gillygate. Works expected to be completed overnight, we will update if this situation changes."