WE'RE on the hunt for York's best face masks and face coverings.

Send us your photos of you wearing your favourite mask by clicking here - the more colourful the better!

From Monday, people using public transport and visiting hospitals will have to wear face coverings.

Many of us have already been covering up during the coronavirus crisis - often when going shopping.

North Yorkshire therapist Leisel Hamnett

Leisel, from Thirsk, made her own face covering at the start of lockdown - and drew a massive smile on it to cheer people up.

Leisel, who runs Iaomai Therapy, Blossomgate, Ripon, said: "Some people secretly took photos. One lady asked me to pose in the background while she took a selfie. A few averted eye contact.

"I found ladies more engaging some saying: ‘I love it’ and ‘I wish I had one like that’.

"Bizarrely there were a few who looked slightly cheesed off with me – as though I wasn’t taking it seriously."

Leisel said all she really wanted to do was make people smile. "All I wanted was to bring a little bit of light and laughter."

York key worker Petra Chapman-Gibbs

Petra turned to her odd-sock drawer when told she had to wear a face mask to work.

Social media has several videos showing people how to turn a sock into a simple face covering.

The mum of two said: "Someone at work suggested it as a quick solution for a mask. It took about 30 seconds to make.

"It is very comfy to wear. However, no-one was really that impressed and I thought they would as I thought it was great!

"My family thought it was weird!"

York photographer Nikki Bowling

Nikki specialises in property and wedding photography and has been extremely busy since estate agents have opened up again. She goes into sellers' houses to take photos to help them market their properties and now has to wear PPE.

She said: "An estate agent I work for kindly gave this one to me. I have a couple of others but this is my fave.

"It gets a bit warm in hot weather! But it’s ok and I’m usually in and out of each job within 45 mins so I don’t have to wear it for long periods.

"I really feel for those who do. It’s also quite difficult to communicate with people fully while wearing it. But it’s comfy enough and I love the design."

She added: "I’m a professional photographer and while most of my weddings for this year have been rearranged, and I’m not using my studio at the moment, I’m luckily that I’m getting property photography jobs for estate agents.

"Wearing a mask is really important when I go in to people's homes. It hopefully reassures them that I’m being really careful and it will also hopefully protect me."

Have you been making your own face masks? If so, please send us your photos of you wearing your favourite mask by clicking here. We'll publish our favourites!