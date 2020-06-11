THE inspirational Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, who is the patron of York City FC, is certainly a dedicated football fan.

He sat directly behind me in the stand for almost 15 years. During this time, we became very good friends.

When he was recuperating from prostrate cancer, I visited the palace and was honoured and privileged to join him for a football chat and afternoon tea.

I have great memories of him during the many seasons he attended. I remember one game, when the away team had a huge following of fans filling the terrace. The Archbishop walked the entire way around pitch, proudly wearing his City scarf draped around his shoulders for all to see, waving to all fans home and away where he received a rapturous applause from the entire crowd.

Yes he was known for his chant: "Come on City." However, more come to my mind like: "Keep it on the ground." A further one: "Referee you need my glasses." To which he would stand up and offer his spectacles towards the pitch from his outstretched arm. I have plenty more enjoyable stories about this true football fan.

During my 74 years of supporting City, I can only describe the man as a breath of fresh air. On behalf of the City fans I would like to thank Dr John for his support of the club.

I wish him well for a long and happy retirement, during which time I hope he can continue to enjoy his football, hopefully at the City. Thanks for the memories which personally I will never forget.

Ken Thorpe,

Ebor Way,

Upper Poppleton,

York