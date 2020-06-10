THERE have been no further confirmed cases of coronavirus in the York area recorded over the last 24 hours.
The latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that there are still 462 cases in the City of York Council area, for the second day running.
However, in the North Yorkshire County Council area there has been a rise of one confirmed case, taking the total to 1,328.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire area there has been a rise of three, taking the total to 937.
In the UK, there have been 290,143 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 155,714 of these in England.
