A FAMILY owned department store in the heart of York will reopen to shoppers on Monday (June 15).
Fenwick, which has a branch in the Coppergate Centre, York, shut its stores on March 19 in response the the coronavirus crisis.
The 137-year old department store group, first founded in Newcastle in 1882, and, in order to prepare for reopening to its customers every store has undergone intensive cleaning, both front and back of house, with extensive social distancing measures implemented.
John Edgar, Fenwick CEO, said: "With the imminent re-opening of our shops, the safety of our colleagues and customers is our absolute priority and we have been working diligently in order to make our stores compliant with the guidelines, yet still give our customers a truly Fenwick experience."
The number of people in the store at any time will be carefully managed with a one-way system in place and some of the customer toilets will also be open. Social distancing rules are to be strictly adhered to throughout the store
Opening hours will be 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday and Sunday 11am-5pm.
