A SHARP fall in reports of violence and sexual offences was recorded in the York area in April during lockdown.

According to the latest figures published on police.uk, there were 1,461 crimes reported in the York Outer area in April this year, and 184 in the York Inner area - a total of 1,645.

In total, 1,659 crimes were reported across both areas in March, while in April 2019 there were 1,773 crimes reported across the two areas.

Of the crimes reported this April, 274 were reports of violence and sexual offences across both areas. This is a drop of about 32 per cent compared to the previous month and April 2019, when there were 401 and 402 reports respectively.

The police.uk figures reveal that 945 of the reported crimes in April this year were anti-social behaviour-related - a 65 per cent increase compared to March 2020, when there were 571 reports of anti-social behaviour-related crimes in the York Inner and Outer areas, and a 58 per cent rise compared to April last year, when there were 596 reports.

However, North Yorkshire Police said incidents related to Covid-19, such as lockdown breaches, are recorded as anti-social behaviour and contributed to the increase.

There was a big fall in reports of criminal damage and arson, with 83 offences reported in April this year across York Inner and Outer, compared to 133 the month before, a 38 per cent drop, and 146 in April last year, a reduction of 43 per cent.

In addition, reports of burglary dropped across both areas, with 42 in April, which is 12 per cent down on March when there were 48, and a 53 per cent drop compared to April 2019 when there were 90.

Reports of drugs crimes rose slightly from 31 in March to 42 in April this year across the two areas - a 35 per cent increase.

In April 2019, there was a total of 50 drugs crimes reported across York Inner and Outer.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “It’s important to remember that the North Yorkshire Police area is the safest place in England and Wales.

“Maintaining that position is testament to the hard work of our officers, staff and volunteers here in York, as well as our local authority and community partners – and our communities themselves, who provide so much support to our Neighbourhood Policing Teams.

“We may see month-on-month fluctuations in crime and anti-social behaviour figures, but we are never complacent.

“Officers in York are very proud to serve our city, and we will continue to do everything in our power to keep all its communities safe and secure.”