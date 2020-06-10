AN appeal has gone out to try and trace the family of a 83-year-old man found dead at his home in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police have put out an appeal on behalf of the coroner’s office to find the family of John Koning Bouman, who lived in Scarborough.
Mr Koning Bouman was found dead by the police at his home in the Northstead area of the town after his GP had raised concerns about his welfare just after 5.30pm on Tuesday (June 9).
There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
So far, Scarborough Coroner’s Office have been unable to trace Mr Koning Bouman’s next-of-kin to formally identify him.
They are appealing for his relatives and people who knew him to get in touch as soon as possible.
If you can help, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Julie Wilson. Or email Julie.Wilson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Please quote reference number 12200097359.