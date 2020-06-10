A PHONE store is set to reopen in York again next week.

Three will be reopening its York store in Coney Street on Monday, June 15.

As part of the store reopening, Three will be introducing new social distancing and operational measures to protect staff and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes operating with reduced hours from 10am-4pm.

York is one of more than 250 stores in England reopening on Monday.

The number of people permitted instore will vary depending on the size of the store. When it is safe to do so, more customers will be allowed in store at one time.