THE boss of York Theatre Royal says he is confident it can survive the coronavirus crisis - and it might still reopen by next winter, allowing the big Christmas panto to be staged.

The National Theatre, RSC and Royal Opera House have warned they are facing financial collapse without extra government assistance but York executive director Tom Bird said that while the closure of the Theatre Royal since March had placed it in a critical situation, it had been helped by the "overwhelming" support it had received from the community.

He said theatregoers had given more than £130,000, both through donations - for example by texting 5YTR to 70085 to donate £5 - and by agreeing to take credit notes for tickets booked for cancelled plays rather than refunds.

Continuing funding from the Arts Council and the furlough scheme - which will be used for all but two of more than 50 employees at the theatre - was also helping it to get through the pandemic.

However, he backed calls for more Government support, for example an extension of a theatre tax relief scheme.

Other theatres such as the RSC have already announced the cancellation of their autumn and winter programmes but Mr Bird said the Theatre Royal was currently keeping its options open.

He said one key factor was the Government’s stance on when theatres nationally would be allowed to reopen and another was the difficulties of creating social distancing in the auditorium and also people’s willingness to go to the theatre - although his theatre had received many messages from people desperate to go back.

He said he had not ruled out the theatre reopening by next winter, which would allow the Cinderella pantomime, due to star a new cast and director following the controversial departure of traditional dame Berwick Kaler, to go ahead on December 4.

He said a decision on the panto would really need to be made - one way or the other - by August because of the amount of pre-planning required.

The panto traditionally brings in a significant part of the theatre’s annual £4 million revenue.