THERE have been no further coronavirus related deaths within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust recorded over the last 24 hours.
The latest figures from NHS England confirm that the number of deaths within the trust remains at 211, for the second day running.
There have been a fruther 12 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further 88 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 27,707.
Patients were aged between 43 and 102 years old. Three patients, aged between 53 and 87, had no known underlying health conditions.
Their families have been informed.