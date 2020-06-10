A MAIN road in Heworth is set to become permit parking only.

East Parade is set to become a residents' parking zone, according to a report by City of York Council.

But people living on nearby streets Main Avenue, First Avenue and Second Avenue said they do not want their roads to become permit parking.

The report says residents first started a parking petition in May 2018 - and the streets were added to the list awaiting consultation.

The west half of East Parade is already included in a Respark zone - but the council added the eastern part of the road including Parade Court and Bull Lane to the consultation.

Residents raised other concerns about parking in the area, according to the council's report.

It says: "The main general themes around the comments were: parking can be problematic but space usually found during the working day, main issues are on an evening which resident parking will not relieve, cost of permits is prohibitive and unjustified, we should implement the restrictions on all streets consulted or not at all."

It says people were also concerned that creating residents' parking will move the problem to nearby streets - and that speeding is more of a worry to residents than parking.

Some people also said they are worried about the level of parking at the gas works development - which was granted planning approval in March and will have more than 600 homes and 205 parking spaces.

Neighbours also made comments including asking for non permit holders to be able to park and use the shops and vet and GP surgeries.

Others said parking permits are too expensive, and some said the area is used by commuters to park for free.

The majority of people who replied to the consultation said they want parking restrictions to be put in place from Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.

The report says: "The majority of residents from East Parade who responded to our consultation expressed support for the introduction of a resident parking scheme on their street.

"Residents will have the opportunity to object further at the legal consultation stage."

Of the 215 homeowners who were asked to have their say on the plans, 119 replied - with the majority in East Parade in favour of a Respark scheme.

