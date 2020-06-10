POLICE have arrested a woman in connection with an incident in which a dog was allegedly kicked and its owner spat at and racially abused.
North Yorkshire Police were called after reports of an incident in the Hob Moor area last night, Tuesday, at about 8.10pm.
A woman had allegedly kicked a dog, spat at and racially abused its owner.
Officers have now confirmed that a 51-year-old woman was arrested at an address in York at 2.25pm this afternoon - on suspicion of racially aggravated assault and causing unecessary suffering to an animal.
She was also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and possession of class B drugs.
She remains in police custody, as inquiries continue.
A video of the incident was shared on social media - and police say a number of people contacted them with information.
The Press is not publishing the video for legal reasons.
The victim was not seriously injured, but left understandably upset, police said.
