ALL five of Age UK York’s shops will be reopening, starting from June 29.

The local charity – which runs the local shops independent of the national Age UK charity - is asking York residents for clean donations before reopening.

Jennifer Allott, chief executive officer at Age UK York, said: “We’re delighted to be reopening. Shop income is vital to supporting our services such as befriending and carers’ respite.

“These services are more important than ever with many vulnerable older people shielding.”

The Tang Hall shop on Fourth Avenue will be open for donations only between 10am and 2pm on June 15 and June 22. All donations will be held for 48 hours and cleaned before distribution to shops. Income generated from donations is used to support vital services for older people in York, such as befriending, carers’ respite and online day clubs.

The Tang Hall Shop will fully reopen on June 29. Age UK York’s Haxby and Bishopthorpe Road shops will reopen on July 2. The Walmgate and Burton Stone Lane shops will open later in July.

Stringent safety measures will be put in place before doors are open.

“We are installing screens at cash desks and ensuring hand gel is available,” said Susie Gray, who manages the shops. “We’ll also limit the numbers in the shop at any one time, to allow social distancing, and closely monitor for a safe environment.”