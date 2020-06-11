WITH more people wearing face masks due to Covid-19, particularly on public transport when it will be compulsory from June 15, it is vital to get our pets used to us all looking a little different.
To help pets to be familiar and comfortable with us wearing face masks pop one on for 10 to 30 seconds during a game with them.
Play standing up in your mask just in case they are worried by it.
Randomly wear a face mask for short periods while doing normal activities like cleaning so they become unfazed and prepared for when you and others are wearing masks more often.
Rachael Myers
Animal Behaviour Coordinater,
Blue Cross rehoming centre
Station Road, Topcliffe, Thirsk