FIVE hundred coronavirus patients have now been discharged from York NHS trust hospitals - and wards are being reorganised because the number of patients with the disease is falling.
A spokeswoman for NHS Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said it had now discharged 500 patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 from York Hospital and Scarborough Hospital to continue their recovery.
"We continue to care for patients with Covid-19 in our critical care and high dependency areas, as well as in our Covid-19 ward areas, although we have seen the numbers of patients reducing in recent weeks," she said.
"We are reorganising and consolidating wards to manage the reduction in numbers of Covid-19 patients and to sustain the capacity for non-Covid patients.
"As a Trust, we are accustomed to continually reviewing capacity to make best use of resources and reacting quickly to a changing situation."
The news comes after a period of ten days in which just one death from coronavirus has been reported at the trust.
