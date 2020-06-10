A POPULAR clothing and jewellery store is closing in York city centre.

More than 500 jobs are set to be axed at Monsoon Accessorize after the retailer announced 35 stores closures – including the closure of the Davygate Accessorize branch, but Coney Street Monsoon will hopefully remain open.

The high street fashion retailer collapsed into administration after the hit from coronavirus scuppered its turnaround plan.

In February Monsoon closed its store at Monks Cross.

A total of 545 jobs are set to be lost across the country.