GARDENS in East Yorkshire that have been closed to the public since the lockdown are set to re-open from Monday, June 15.

Entry to Burnby Hall Gardens will be only through a new pre-booking system which goes live at midnight on Sunday, June 14.

Until Sunday June 21, booking access will be restricted to members only, with cards to be shown on arrival.

From Monday, June 22, the booking system is extended to the general public.

The gardens will be open daily from 10am to 5pm, with last entry at 4.30pm and there will be three daily slots which can be booked via the Gardens website www.burnbyhallgardens.com :

Limited bookings can be made by telephone on 01759 307125 daily between 10am and 12pm from Monday, June 15. This slot is reserved ONLY for use by those who cannot access a computer.

Gardens Facilities:

The Gardens are open using a clockwise route around the Upper and Lower Lakes. All themed gardens (Secret Garden, Aviary Garden, Victorian Garden, Rock Garden, Stumpery and Birch Walk) are accessible with routes marked with direction arrows.

The Lilypad Café is open on a takeaway basis and, whilst we have seating round the Gardens, visitors are requested to make provision for their own seating and picnic blankets.

Owing to the current Government restrictions, the Stewart Museum, Children’s Playground and Gift Shop currently remain closed, but updates will be published as soon as these can be re-opened safety.

Peter Rogers, Assistant Estate Manager, said: “We’ve really missed our visitors and look forward to welcoming them back to the Gardens once again, and we want everyone to feel safe and to enjoy the experience of visiting us.

“We’ve carefully considered both customer and staff safety in relation to our planning for re-opening. In these unusual times we’ve ensured that our staff have been fully briefed and issued with PPE, and that safety measures have been put into operation throughout the Gardens, which include a clockwise route around the Gardens, limits on daily numbers, and a “one in one out” system in our toilets.”

“Unfortunately, whilst all of our summer events and band concerts have had to be cancelled this year, we hope that our customers will still come along enjoy the fresh air, the beauty of the Gardens and feeding the fish as usual during the summer. We’ve had lots of messages saying how much people have missed the Gardens, so it’s great to be able to open up again.”

The gardens are asking that customers do not randomly call in to renew memberships currently, as staff numbers are reduced, and this will create delays for people who have booked to visit the gardens. An online method of applying and renewing memberships can be found on the Home Page of the Gardens’ website www.burnbyhallgardens.com

From Monday, June 15, memberships can be purchased over the telephone between 2pm and 5pm daily or from the visitor centre at the gardens by ringing 01759 307125.