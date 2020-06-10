ACTIONS are under way to provide greater protection from flooding for residents of Malton, Norton and Old Malton.
North Yorkshire County Council is working with partners, including Ryedale District Council, to improve the infrastructure for flood pumps in the towns so that on the occasions when water levels start to rise, the pumps can be deployed more quickly and efficiently.
Councillor Keane Duncan, Leader of Ryedale District Council, said: “We’re pleased to be working with North Yorkshire County Council and partners to bring about these key changes for the benefit of our citizens.”
The infrastructure improvements will involve the installation of permanent brackets, pipework and hard standing at various locations to improve the response time of pump deployment.
The formalisation of the infrastructure will also improve public safety and the safety of pump operatives.