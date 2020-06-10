YORK is in the running to be crowned best urban destination in a family friendly holiday competition.

HomeAway®, a global family holiday rental firm, has launched a nationwide competition to reveal the UK’s most Family Friendly Destination and York is competing for the top spot the ‘best urban destination’ category against London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Birmingham and Liverpool.

There are 18 finalists are competing in three categories: seaside, rural and urban, to be named the UK’s most Family Friendly Destination 2020.

Karen Mullins, Regional Director UK & Ireland at HomeAway: “With the school summer holidays fast approaching, many British families will be shifting their 2020 travel plans from their usual European favourites such as Portugal, Spain and Italy to opt for a UK staycation instead. Our Family Friendly Destinations campaign aims to support them when deciding which corner of Britain to explore when it is safe to do so again and to ensure the whole family feels secure on their travels, without lacking the summer essentials of sun, fun and adventure. And who could be better experts for trustworthy recommendations of where to visit in the UK than British families themselves.”

The nominees have been selected by more than 500 British families based on six criteria which were considered essential when choosing a holiday destination for a family trip in the UK. The criteria chosen was selected in an online survey by UK families and includes topics such as entertainment on offer for a range of age groups, variety of food and beverage services to cleanliness, safety and environmental health.

Voting is now open until June 25 , with the winner of each category to be announced on Wednesday, July 8. Those who vote will also be in with the chance of winning £1,000 towards a stay in a HomeAway holiday home.

Click here to cast your vote.