STUDENTS form York St John University came together to celebrate their time studying at the university with an online arts and design show.
The art and design students from the university have studied for the last three years in subjects including animation, fine art, furniture design, games design, graphic design, illustration, interior design, photography, and product design. Now, this next generation have come together for an online showcase.
Professor Karen Bryan OBE, Vice Chancellor of the university said: “The way they have successfully taken their show online shows determination, flexibility and resourcefulness.
“I’m extremely proud of every one of them for what they have achieved.”
The winners of the Art and Design Industry and University Awards 2020 were announced to students in a virtual celebration on Friday 5 June.
The university’s Associate Head of Design, Simon Harrison, said: “The students have displayed tremendous creativity and resilience throughout their three years with us.”