A SURVIVOR of the Second World War’s Death Railway, who lives just outside York, has recently celebrated his 100th birthday.

Walter Stead, of Acaster Malbis, marked the milestone occasion with members of his family who paid him a visit on his big day.

The centenarian received dozens of cards from his neighbours, and more than 30 of them stood outside his home to sing him happy birthday.

He also received a card from the Queen to mark his landmark birthday.

When asked what Walter’s secret is to a long life, his son Peter said: “He has always been very active.

"He has kept his mind very alert and he does love a sherry!”

“He has just been fortunate.”

Walter was born in Leeds and on leaving school became employed as a printer and joined the Territorial Army.

Printing was regarded as a ‘protected profession’ so despite the outbreak of war in 1939 he was not initially conscripted.

In 1940, Walter was transferred to the Royal Army Service Corps and was sent to supply the front line in the war against the Japanese and was taken prisoner in 1941.

Constantly moving camp, he escaped a couple of times but was declared “missing in action – presumed dead.”

Even the Red Cross could find no record of his whereabouts.

Although subsequently, it was established he worked on the ‘Burma Railway’.

While he was a prisoner of war, he cheated death every day for the year and a half he toiled in jungle heat to construct the Burma line.

The new railway was built inside 18 months.

Walter was there almost at the beginning and worked all the way down. Most of the work involved clearing virgin jungle and cutting down trees, with the most basic of tools.

Then Walter built bridges, he laid sleepers, put up embankments and, for the bridge over the River Kwai, helped to pile-drive hundreds of tree trunks.

Life as a POW was horrific with daily beatings, little water and meagre rations.

Walter partially lost his hearing after a particularly savage beating with bamboo rods and at one point he weighed no more than seven stones.

He and his fellow POWs were free again when one morning he woke up and discovered the guards had fled.

Walter has one child - Peter - two grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

He also has two sisters- Jean, 97, and Olive, 93.

