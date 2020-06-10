FORECASTERS have mixed news for York sun worshippers wondering whatever happened to summer, as temperatures struggled today to reach 14C amid continuing showers.
The bad news is that the unsettled weather will continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend, with some heavy and thundery showers particularly tomorrow and on Friday.
The good news is that temperatures are set to rise to 22C by Saturday and remain in the pleasant low 20s throughout next week, with increasing amounts of sunshine on the way as well - albeit with some more showers.
However, the latest four week forecast issued by the BBC in partnership with MeteoGroup says the last week of June will become cooler, with signs of wetter, breezier and cooler conditions in early July.
