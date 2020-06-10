A SPORTS retailer with a store in York city centre has confirmed it's reopening shops next week.

JD Sports, which has a shop in Coney Street in York, has confirmed its plans to reopen its stores following the easing of government lockdown restrictions.

The sportswear retailer will also introduce new safety measures to ensure that staff, customers and suppliers can safely return to its stores.

From Monday (June 15), JD Sports will reopen all 309 of its stores in England to customers across the totality of its store estate including those in shopping centres, high streets and retail park locations.

“As the most iconic retailer in sports fashion, we hope that our customers are just as excited as we are that once again our doors are open, showcasing the most aspirational, sports-inspired footwear and leisurewear from the leading global brands,” JD Sports executive chairman Peter Cowgill said.

“We sincerely appreciate everyone’s patience whilst we have been closed during this difficult period and it is a pleasure to welcome you back to JD.

“The health and wellbeing of our colleagues, customers and communities remains JD’s top priority.

“Following 12 weeks of lockdown, we recognise the continued importance of maintaining social distancing and a safe environment in which to work and shop, and therefore have taken all necessary steps and precautions to give our staff and customers the confidence that they can safely return to our stores.”