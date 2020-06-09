POLICE warned parents tonight of the coronavirus dangers posed by nitrous oxide and balloons after being called to playing fields in a village near York.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that officers had just attended a job involving more than 20 youths on the football pitches in Sim Balk Lane, Bishopthorpe.
They said all the youths ran off when police arrived but - worryingly - nitrous oxide canisters were left behind.
They asked parents: "Are you missing some of these canisters? Make sure you know what your children are doing when they are not home!
"Whilst we were at this report the youths appeared to be sharing balloons to inhale the Nitrous Oxide.
"Parents, remind your kids of the dangers of doing this whilst we are in the Covid-19 pandemic."
They added that further information for parents about Nitrous Oxide could be found by going to talktofrank.com/drug/nitrous-oxide.
