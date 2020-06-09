CARE providers are cautioning against complacency after another fall in the number of coronavirus deaths in social care settings.

The Independent Care Group says it is vital that the country keeps up the pressure on the virus.

ICG Chair Mike Padgham who runs four care homes in North Yorkshire said: “Today’s figures are again welcome in that the total is falling. But overall, the number of people who have died from Covid-19 in care and nursing homes in England is approaching 13,000. We must not become complacent – this thing isn’t beaten yet.

“We have all worked so extremely hard to get Covid-19 under control, it would be a tragedy if we took our foot off the gas now and let a second spike happen.”

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show that 705 people in England and Wales died in care and nursing homes from Covid-19 in the week up to May 29, down from 1,090 the previous week.

“We have to remember that each death is a tragedy – someone’s mother, father, brother, sister, aunt, uncle or friend and for that reason we cannot let up,” he added.

The ICG welcomed news of a social care task force to help the sector protect older and vulnerable people through coronavirus.

It said it hoped the task force would go beyond coronavirus and help shape the future of the sector.

Mr Padgham added: “An expert-led task force is something we have called for for many years, as a way to take social care forward.

“We are delighted to see this new task force announced and hope it works swiftly to not only help everyone who is looked after by social care through coronavirus, but also to look at the whole future of social care and guide it into a more sustainable future, with better funding and parity with the NHS.”