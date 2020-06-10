PLANS to close Leeman Road permanently to allow the National Railway Museum (NRM) to be extended - and connected across the current road - are being consulted on by the Department for Transport.
Residents are invited to have their say on the proposals - which make up part of the York Central development.
The plans have been criticised by some residents - who raised concerns about access to and from the city centre if the road is closed.
Holgate councillor Kallum Taylor said people have until July 7 to make their views known, adding: “After more than two years of the community’s concerns being raised in workshops, consultations, meetings, and committees, on top of our 'Keep Us Connected' petition of more than 1,600 signatures, this is now residents’ last chance to stop the current plans to close Leeman Road and force a re-think.”
Cllr Rachel Melly added: "This is a really big deal and is a decision which will impact on thousands of people for years to come.”
To have your say email nationalcasework@dft.gov.uk.
Quote reference “NATTRAN/Y&H/S247/3854”.