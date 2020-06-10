YORK will act as a base for the New Zealand men’s team as well as the current holders of the women’s trophy, Australia, when the Rugby League World Cup comes to the city next year.

With 500 days to go until the opening fixture of the Rugby League World Cup 2021, tournament organisers have announced that York will also act as a host for the New Zealand, France and Cook Islands women’s team. A number of games will also be hosted in the city, including both women’s semi-finals.

Across the city, partners have been working with the Rugby League World Cup team to bring the event to York – including City of York Council, York City Knights, Make It York, GLL, York St John University, University of York and Queen Ethelberga’s – with the games set to be held at the new LNER community stadium next year.

Cllr Keith Aspden, Leader of the Council, said: “To have both the men’s and women’s team from New Zealand, an iconic rugby league nation, is excellent news and a reflection of the fantastic city York is and the quality sports facilities and accommodation available.

“We look forward to welcoming them and the women’s world champions Australia, the Cook Islands women team and France women’s team staying in the city.”

Cllr Darryl Smalley, executive member for leisure, said: “This tournament will be viewed across the world and I have no doubt these teams inspire a new generation of athletes here in York. We all look forward to welcoming them and their fans to our city - showcasing York on the global stage.”

Sean Bullick, managing director at Make It York, said: "We are delighted that York will be one of the host cities for the Rugby League World Cup in 2021 and that we will be welcoming such fantastic international teams to stay in the city for the duration of the tournament. Looking ahead to 2021, this will be a key event in the city's calendar and will really showcase York on the international stage with a sport that is ever growing in popularity. We are hugely looking forward to hosting the event."

Jon Flatman, Chairman, York City Knights said : “This is the most excellent news for the city, the region and World Class Sport. I would like to express my thanks to the City of York Council, Make It York, both Universities and hoteliers for working in partnership to create an offer which we hope is life changing for local residents and the wider community. York is the most wonderful city to live, learn and enjoy and I am sure the region will take all of the teams to heart and make them very welcome. Our combined challenge is to create a long lasting legacy for sport, health, business and community cohesion. Visiting teams, we welcome you to a host city which we know, will leave positive life long memories.”

Keith Morris, Head of Sport at University of York said: “Today’s announcement is fantastic for the City of York and the opportunities and impact that the RLWC21 will provide will be wide reaching. The University of York is delighted to be working with partners from across the city with a shared purpose and commitment to maximise these opportunities, to engage and to welcome and support our visitors from across the world. Coming at this time this announcement comes as timely reminder that sport, activity and competition will resume and the RLWC21 provides an event that many can look forward to.”

Rob Hickey, Chief Operating Officer, York St John University said: “As we navigate through the impact of Covid-19, I hope we can look forward to the return of great sporting fixtures, and the Rugby League World Cup here in York promises to be a very special event. York St John University is delighted to show support for both Women's World Cup semi-finals and group stage matches and we look forward to welcoming teams from around the world to our city.”

Games are set to be held at the new LNER community stadium next year

Amy Martin, Chief Executive of Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate said : “This is incredibly exciting news. We are proud to be part of such a strong York offer, in supporting what will be an unforgettable experience for all of us. Our Sports Performance Pathway is such an important part of what we offer at Queen Ethelburga’s, and to be part of this globally watched event will have a hugely positive impact on our students and other aspiring athletes across the city.”

RLWC2021 has today also revealed new branding for the tournament, celebrating the power of together, focusing on human interest stories and emotional connections, with the goal of connecting with a universal audience.

The new branding will also include bespoke elements from York, drawing on recognisable icons and displaying the sense of civic pride the city has. RLWC2021 will be asking people from York to vote on the icons that make up their custom patterns in the coming months.

Jon Dutton, RLWC2021 Chief Executive, said: “York is a wonderful city with a rich history and we’re all thrilled that it’s playing such a major role in Rugby League World Cup 2021. The city will be hosting some of the biggest names in the sport and a wealth of incredible talent in 2021 and I know the people of York will be incredibly welcoming hosts.

“Our refreshed tournament identity and today’s nation base announcement can serve as an exciting reminder for the people of York of what’s to come in 2021 as we continue to build momentum towards what promises to be the biggest and best Rugby League World Cup in history.”

Visit www.RLWC2021.com for more information and for details on how to sign up to the receive ticket alerts and all the latest news first.