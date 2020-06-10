A MOTHER has hailed medics whose "dedication, care and commitment" helped her daughter survive after suffering terrible injuries in a York crash one year ago.

Niki Eastwood said she was now planning to cycle from her Acomb home to Leeds General Infirmary (LGI) and back to thank staff there for keeping her daughter Kenzie alive and then eventually getting her back on her feet.

Niki said it was a “miracle” Kenzie pulled through two separate crises at the hospital following the crash in Boroughbridge Road last June, in which she was struck by a motorbike.

She said Kenzie, now 13, suffered injuries including fractures to the front and back of her skull, a bleed on the brain, a fractured collar bone, a fractured pelvis and internal bleeding in the spleen.

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to the four ambulance crew members who were first on the scene,” she said.

“Without their quick thinking, Kenzie would not have survived.”

Kenzie was taken to LGI, where at 4.30am the next day the doctors became worried about pressure caused by swelling of the brain and removed a section of skull to relieve the pressure, with a titanium plate inserted later to replace the bone.

Then after moving on to a rehabilitation ward, Kenzie had to go back into the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) after she developed life-threatening sepsis, and was in a coma for another three weeks.

Niki said she was warned by an ICU doctor: “We don’t know if Kenzie will wake up.”

But she pulled through, and eventually moved into the Paediatric Rehabilitation Neurology Ward, spending a total of three months at LGI before finally coming home.

“I lived over there for three months in Eckersley House, which is run by The Sick Children’s Trust,” said Niki.

“Before we brought Kenzie home, we had to have the house adapted for her.

“She was in a wheelchair then and still needs it to go longer distances.

“They weren’t sure Kenzie would be able to talk and walk but she’s done amazingly well.

“But she couldn’t have done it without the love, dedication and commitment of the staff on the PICU and the rehab ward.

“The consultant said Kenzie’s survival was the biggest success she had ever had.”

She said Kenzie had just started going back to York High School when the lockdown was imposed because of the coronavirus.

Since then she has had to isolate at home because of a weakened immune system.

Niki said she was planning to cycle with her friend Craig Corringham and son Owen, 11, to the LGI’s Clarendon Wing on Saturday, June 27 - a journey which would take about two and a quarter hours - before pedalling back home to Acomb.

“Those who know me know that I don’t even walk to Acomb shops so this is definitely a challenge!” she added.

She said more than £700 had already been raised for the cause.

Anyone wanting to support the fundraising effort should go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kenzie-bikeride.